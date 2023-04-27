SNG teams in quarters

Along with SNG, DKM, Spartan and UBA girls too qualified for the quarter finals.

IIn boys section SNG-A, NASA, PKM qualified for the quarter finals. Also In boys section ESKM, Phoenix-A, UBA, HKM entered the pre-quarterfinal.

Today in the girls seciton, SNG made a light work of ESKM 24-0 in a one-sided affair. However, against DKM they faced 9-19 defeat. Phoneix stunned host NASA 18-13 whereas in another match, DKM thrashed ABC 37-0. In the boys category, SNG-A recorded 43-13 victory over ABC.

RESULTS (Day 2)

GIRLS: DKM (Pranjal Urkude 8) bt SNG (Dnyanada 4) 19-9 (9-2, 2-3, 8-2, 0-2); UBA (Rujul 8) bt PKM (Swara Gat 6) 18-8 (2-6, 8-0, 4-0, 4-2); Phoenix (Astha Nalode 7) bt NASA (Pakhi Lonkar 11) 18-13 (10-4, 2-2, 5-2, 1-5); DKM (Vritti Punekar 8) bt ABC 37-0 (10-0, 13-0, 7-0, 6-0); SNG (Spruha Kumar 14) bt ESKM 24-0 (6-0, 4-0, 0-0, 14-0); GKM (Radha 8) bt PBG (Shrabani Selokar 18) 31-18 (4-7, 8-0, 8-7, 11-4);

BOYS: SNG-B (Arjun 16) bt Phoenix-B (Daksh 8) 26-22 (2-3, 10-7, 8-6, 6-4); Phoenix-A (Piyush Chandel 4) bt NYSS 14-0 (6-0, 2-0, 4-0, 2-0); SNG-A (Anirudh Mundhada 20) bt ABC (Virjit Deogade 6) 43-13 (18-8, 3-0, 4-2, 18-3); Phoenix-A (Aditya P 7) bt HKM (Cheitanya Thakur 6) 29-14 (12-4, 2-4, 4-2, 11-4); PKM (Arnav 3) bt UBA (Ninad D 2) 9-7 (2-2, 3-1, 2-0, 2-4); NASA (Dheer Agrawal 22) bt ESKM (Mihir S 13) 39-25 (8-14, 7-7, 18-4, 6-0);