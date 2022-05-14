Softball: Nehru HS off to a winning start

Jawaharlal Nehru High School Saoner defeated Pandit Baccharaj Vyas High School7-0 to start their campaign in the softball tournament organised under Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Saturday.

Pranay Ghogal scored the highest three runs for the winners and he was well supported by Sourav Wankhede (2).

Earlier president of Softball Federation of India Nital Narang inaugurated the tournament in the presence of KKM convener Sandip Joshi, former MLA Sudhakar Deshmukh and technical officer Ritesh Gawande, former corporator Sangita Girhe, coordinator Deepak Girhe, DSO Pallavi Dhatrak, Dr Vivek Shahu, Pravin Manwatka,r Rajesh Bhatt, Roshan Choudhary, Dr DarshanaYevtikar, Nikhil Moghne, Nikhil Wahane, Vinod Surkuse, Yogesh Bang Prashant Dahake, Sunny Raut and others.