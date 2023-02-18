Solve things, not make it complicated, says Ghosh

He was speaking during the meet the press programme organised by Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur (SJAN) in association with Alumni Association of Porwal College. When asked his reaciton on suspension of NDFA registered players for playing in 'unauthorised' leagues, Ghosh who has produced several international players said, “ Players earn very little money in football compared to cricket or other sports. So players of various clubs play in the leagues to earn money. Such pictures are regularly seen in places like Kolkata, Kerala and Mumbai. In my opinion, if there is an opportunity and a little bit of money, there is no problem for players to go there. It is wrong to ban or suspend such players. Instead of taking action, it is necessary to get to the root of the problem. The district organization should take them into confidence and make them understand. He also said that the organisation should also seriously consider how the players will get more money.”

Expressing his happiness at being honored with the prestigious Dronacharya Award by the Government of India, he said, "It is a great honor for me and it is the fruit of my contribution to football so far." At the same time, he also said that the award was not received late. According to Bimal Ghosh, there is a lot of talent and talented players in Nagpur and Kamptee. He believed that if they get good infrastructure, quality training and opportunity to play in maximum leagues, this is definitely where international footballers can be produced. On this occasion the principal of Porwal College Dr. Vinay Chavan, CEO Santosh Ghoshal, Vice President of Alumni Association Iftekhar Khan, Secretary Dr. Indrajit Basu, President of Nagpur Press Club Pradeep Maitra, Secretary of SJAN Paritosh Sanam, Dr. Baldev Khanna and others were present. President of SJAN Dr. Ram Thakur honoured ghosh eceiving the award.