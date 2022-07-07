Somalwar inter-school chess tourney from July 26

The 14th LG Somalwar Memorial Inter-School Chess Tournament for girls will be held from July 26 at Annasahib Somalwar Memorial Sabhagruh, Rana Pratap Nagar Road, Khamla. The tournament will be organised by Somalwar Academy Education Society and is recognised by Chess Association, Nagpur. Similarly, the 20th Somalwar Memorial Sub-Junior Inter-School Team Championship for boys will be held from July 28 at the same venue. The last date of entry is July 22. For the girls’ competition those born on or after 1-1-2012 will be eligible to participate in Primary category while those born on or after 1-1-2007 will be allowed to participate in the High School category. Same will be the age categories for the boys section. The entry fee for girls is Rs 200 per participant while for boys team competition it is Rs 800 per team. For girls individual event, a school can send maximum six entries in each category. The matches will be arranged separately for Primary and High School categories. Total of four players from a school securing highest points will be taken into consideration for school prize, informs a press release. For the boys’ team championship, a team would consist of four players and matches will be arranged separately for Primary and High School categories. A school will be allowed to send maximum two teams in each category. Individual prizes for Primary and High School will be given separately, adds the release. More details can be had from Virendra Jodh, Uday Deo, Shashikant Chande or Aashish Bhide.