Somalwar wins U-17 badminton crown

In the first single, Animesh Manke defeated Daksh of CPS Dabha by 21-10, 21-15. In doubles Pranay Gadewar and Rohan Deshmukh due got the better of Aryan Sadhankar and Krishna by 21-10, 21-11 and clinch the title. The team members are Animesh Manke, Pranay Gadewar, Rohan Deshmukh, Malhar Pande and Atharva Bhide.

Ace shuttler Pranay Gadewar is also selected to represent Maharashtra in mixed doubles at the National Level Badminton Championship to be held at Bhuvaneshwar, Odisha.

Secretary on behalf of Somalwar Academy Prakash Somalwar, principal Damodar Thombre and others have congratulated the team members for their achievement and wish them good luck for the coming endeavor.