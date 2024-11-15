Soumya , Lakshmi, Joell score credible wins

In the first qualifying round 11th seed Saumya Vig was stretched by Anastasia Sergienko 6-4 5-7 [10-7] . Lakshmi Gowda upset eighth seed in the qualifying Mei Hasegawa of Japan 6-4 3-6 [10-7] while wildcard Joell Nichole upset fifth seed Gyeong Seo Lee of Korea 3-6 6-2 [10-7]. Vaishnavi Adkar made short work of experienced Sharmada Balu 6-2 6-4 while Pooja Ingale out played local wild card Ekta Ingle 6-0 6-1.