Sparsh bags triple crown Ditisha double

In the Under-13 boys final, Sparsh Kawale defeated Harshit Nerkar 21-14, 21-8. Then in the doubles pairing with Harshit Nerkar he overcame Naitik Patel and Ojas Deshmukh, 21-16, 19-21, 21-14 to bag the title. He added another feather to his crown by winning U-17 boys title defeating Sanidhya Khandare 21-14, 21-9.

Dishita shocked top seed Fizza Akbani 10-21, 21-9, 21-19 to win Under-15 singles crown. In the Under-17 singles final she again surprised top seed Sai Jais 21-10, 21-14 .

Prizes wee distributed by international badmionton player Ritika Thaker, Madhavi Hedaoo, President of Achievers Sports Club Ajay Donode and secretary Sanjay Donode .

Results

U-19 boys final: Shreeansh Naidu (1) bt Mann Bokey 21-14, 21-14 . Girls: Aanya Malhotra bt . Kshitija Yaul 21-15, 17-21, 21-15 . U-11 boys final: Vihan Nimkar (1) bt Avinash Khiratkar 21-11, 21-16. Girls: Anudhya Satpute (1), bt Dhriti Mehta 21-17. 21-17 . U-13 boys final: Aditya Yaul (1) bt Maurya Khandelwal 21-9, 21-6. Girls: Vaishnavi Manglekar (1) bt Shreeja Wankhede 21-13, 21-8 . U-13 boys doubles final: Devansh Thaokar and Zeeshan Khan bt Adhiraj Bhusari and Atharva Awachat, , 21-12 21-14 . U-13 girls doubles final: Sanvi Ghate and Sara Peshkar bt Aradhya Gupta and Shashwati Deshmukh 21-9, 21-12. U-13 boys final: Sparsh Kawale bt Harshit Nerkar 21-14, 21-8 . U-15 girls final: Ditisha Somkuwar bt Fizza Akbani (1) 10-21, 21-9, 21-19 . U-15 boys doubles final: Harshit Nerkar and Sparsh Kawale, bt Naitik Patel and Ojas Deshmukh, 21-16, 19-21, 21-14 . U-17 boys final: Sparsh Kawale bt Sanidhya Khandare 21-14, 21-9. U-17 girls final: Ditisha Somkuwar bt Sai Jais (1) 21-10, 21-14.