Speed skating development prog held

The 7-day special Speed Skating Development Programme for emerging skaters from all over India was organised under the direct guidance of an international coach from Italy and current Indian skating team coach Guilio Ravasi. The 7-day special programme was organised for emerging skaters in all over India under the auspices of Roller Skating Federation of India & Nagpur District Roller Skating Association.

On behalf of NDRSA and the parents of the participating skaters, the coach was was warmly welcomed with shawls, coconuts, bouquets, gifts and sweet according to Indian culture. Principal of JCPE Dr. Vijay Datarkar, president of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association Anil Bobade, secretary Dr. Upendra Verma, joint Secretary Shri Vishnu Waghe, Nitin Kathote, Piyush Akare, Ayush Meshram, Aditya Chatpalliwar, Raj Khobragade and & other officials were present

The closing ceremony was conducted by NDRSA treasurer Swapnil Madan Samarth.

Ravasi wished the players all the best with blessings annd thanked the people of Nagpur for their love and respect.

Dr. Verma expressed vote of thanks with special thanks to the Roller Skating Federation of India and the Skating Association of Maharashtra.