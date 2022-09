Sportians Super League for kids kicks off, Atharv, Tanishq, Kabir exccel

Nagpur, June8

The Sportians Super League for kids got underway at Sneh Nagar ground the other day.The Sunday League matches will be played every Sunday in the month of June in different age groups. Players like Atharv Gangotri (Khadan Creation), Tanishq and Kabir (KSI) Shivanand Reddy (3-3 United) excelled for their respective teams scoring goals.

WEEK 1 RESULTS: Under-8: Mighty Kickers 2 (Veer Kukde 1st 3rd) drew with Sportians Jr Kickers 2 (Aradhya Yadav 7th, 8th); KSI 5 (Kabir - 11th 13th, Tanishq - 6th 8th 9th) beat DDSYS Shiva 0; Nobel Sports 1 (Mohit Zoting 10th) drew with YFC 1 (Sarthak 2nd); KSI 8 (Tanishq 1st, 6th, 11th, Kabir 2nd, 5th, 12th, 13th, Veer 4th) beat Sportians Mighty Kickers 1 (Vihan 10th).

U-10: Sportians Tiger (Kartik 6th, Swaraj 11th, Om 8th) bt Sportians Strikers 0; YFC 3 (Viraj 11th, 15th, Sagar 17th) bt Sportians Mega Kickers 0; Nobel FC 1 (Aakash 19th) drew with DDSYS 1 (Tabish 4th); YFC 2 (Sagar Bisen 7th, Kartik 15th OG) bt Sportians Tigers 1 (Shaurya 17th).

U-12: DDSYS A 3 (Ananat Chatwal 10th, Mohd Ibrahim 15th, Prince Hagmote 16th) bt Sportians Acers 0; NOBEL A 1 (Chaitanya Lanjhewar 4th) bt Khadan Recreation 0; DDSYS A 2 (Mohammad Ibrahim 5th, Anant Chatwal 13th) bt YFC 0; Khadan Recreation 2 (Roshan Batho 17th, 21st) drew with Sportians Daredevils 2 (Ayush Gavande 10th, Viraj Shende 15th); Nobel A 2 (Chaitanya Lanjhewar 10th, 20th) bt Sportians Acers 0; SFC Onkarnagar 2 (Pryanshu Pal 2nd) bt Sportians Daredevils 1 (Aryan Tamboli 16th); Khadan Recreation 5 (Atharva Gangotri 2nd, 7th, 8th, 18th, Saransh Gour 15th) beat YFC 0; DDSYS B 2 (Pushpak Singh 15th, Arindham 17th) bt Sportians Predators 1 (Siddhesh Waghmare 4th); Sportians United 3 (Siddhant Dongarwar 9th, Ronit Bhute 12th 21st) bt Noble Girls 0; Noble B 2 (Akshay Pande 4th, Ahan Mende 16th) bt Sportians Falcons 0; Noble Girls 3 (Jinisha Bolte 16th, Toshi Hautre 10th, 17th, OG) drew with Sportians Predators 3 (Atharva 2nd, 15th, Radhe Mohan 20th OG); Sportians United 4 (Siddhant Donfgarwar 10th, 17th, Ronit Bhute 15th, 18th) bt Nobles B 2 (Soham Ghodeshwar 9th, Akshay Pandey 12th).

U-15: 3-3 United 9 (Shivanand Reddy 1st, 4th, 8th, Shlok Jena 17th, 22nd, Ajinkya Karpate (3rd, 9th), Arush Shiyam 15th, 19th)bt Xcite Play FC 0; Noble Tigers A 6 (Pranav Nimbarte (7th, 23rd), Kaushik (GK 20th), Abhimanyu Bhojne 5th, 12th, 17th) bt Khadaan Recreation Club 2 ( Vishal 10th, Mustakeem 13th); Sportians Wizard 5 (Devyani Nayyar (16th OG), Shashak Rao 19th, Sagar Giri 21st, 23rd, 24th) bt Xcite Play FC 1 (Saksham Shambharkai 10th); Noble Tigers A 4 (Abhimanyu Bhojan 3rd, 3rd, 11th, 19th) bt Super Strikers Sportians 0; 3-3 United 3 (Slokh 20th, Sarthak (5th, 11th) bt Khadaan Recreations Club 1 (Mustakeem 17th); Super Strikers Sportians 1(Ojas 13th) bt Sportians Panther 0; Phoenix Sportians 6 (Arav 1st, 3rd, Aradhya 11th, Deepvansh 4th, 15th, Abhishek 19th) bt YFC 0; DDSYS 9 (Azeem 9th, Ansh 13th, Saket 11th, Preet 15th, Roger 16th, Pranam 21st, Vedant 10th 12th, 20th) bt Hornet Sportians 0; Noble Tigers B 1 (Dipak 9th) bt Sportians Swavlambi 0; Phoenix Sportians 2 (Arav 10th, 20th) bt DDSYS 0;.

U-18: Arpan S 5 (Anuj 15th, Soham 7th, Anmol 12th, 13th, 24th) bt Sportians U18 B 1 (Avadhoot 25th); DDSYS B 2 (Aman 9th, Emanuel 18th) bt Nobel Sports Academy 0; Sportians A 3 (Nitin 8th, Vedant 4th, 11th) bt DYDSYS A 1 (Shubham 7th); MAK Azad 3 (Waseem 3rd, Saleen 20th, Arsalan 21st) bt Sportians U18 A 2 (Himanshu 4th, 13th); DYDSYS B 6 (Palash 1st, Nivankar 6th, 22nd, Zoeb 15th, 24th, Emanuel 23rd) bt Sportians U18 B 0; Arpan S 3 (Anmol 1st, Arpan 17th, Soham 18th) bt DDSYS A 1 (Sarthak 12th).