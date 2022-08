Sports festival for divyangs organised

250 deaf and dumb players from Nagpur participated in various sports.

In cricket total four teams participated in which Shankar Nagar Vidyalaya thrashed Kalyan Mukbadhir Vidyalaya by ten wickets.

Results

Girls Marathon: Nidhi Tarare , Deepali Gokhe , Sayyaba Ansari

Boys:Hrithik Sohware , Subham Sawant ,Murtuja Ansari

Shotput Girls : Manasvi Lakde, Kamini Pragat , Gayatri Durugwar

Boys: Bhajandas Bharadia, Pravin Gawande , Rashid Ansari

Running ( 100m ) Girls : Radhika Dhurve , Samiksha Banarase : Chanchal Madke

Boys: Suraj Srivas , Sahil Tembhe, Rijoy Tadekar

Carrom competition girls: Preeti Bhad , Radhika Dhurve ,

Boys: Arnav Meshram Bhupesh Chandekar.