Spruha shines in Sanjeevani's victory

Nagpur, March 11

Spruha Kumar single-handedly scored 14 baskets as Team Sanjeevani Foundation drubbed Trivium Titans 18-6 in the Under-13 girls category in the ongoing SNG Basketball League organised by Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana on Friday.

For Team Trivium TitansVidhi Parasrampuria scored two baskets. In another match, Team Just Clean defeated SSEH Flyer Girls11-6. Krushika Bharadwaj top-scored with six points for the winners.

In the boys section, Team JaikaInsurance got the better of Team Shree Hyundai 9-4 whereas Team Sairam recorded 12-7 victory over Team Blue. The semi-finals would be played on Saturday.

Results

Under-13 Girls: Team Just Clean (Krushika Bharadwaj 6) beat SSEH Flyer Girls (Arya Dagwar 4) 11-6; Team Sanjeevani Foundation (Spruha Kumar 14) beat Team Trivium Titans (Vidhi Parasrampuria 2) 18-6U-13 boys: Team Jaika Insurance (Arjun Chourasia 4) beat Team Shree Hyundai (Saurabh Maraskolhe 4) - 9-4; Team Sairam (Anirudh Mundhada 10) beat Team Blue Boys (Bharat Suthar 4). 12-7

U-10 Mini: Team Lion (Aksh Gupta 10) beat Team Ninja (Alisha Nilawar 2). 12-2

Above 13 Girls: Team DHN Riders (Ekta Metkar 18) beat Team Vision Sports (Dhviti Sanghani 13) 25-19