Sr ranking tennis from today

This year the tournament has received record entries from all over. Around 230 entries for singles and doubles in the four age groups 35, 45, 55 and 65 have received. The tournament will be inaugurated by president Gondwana Club Pankaj Chokhani in presence of Aashish Khemuka and Jatin Kale, Vaibhav Rai and Parth Mujumdar on Saturday at 9.00 a.m.

Vijay Naidu, MSLTA Councillor, will be the guest of honour. Finals will be played on Sunday followed by prize distribution.

Ashok Bhiwapurkar is the tournament director, Vikramaditya Samarth is tournament secretary, Dr. Hemant Jahagirdar is tournament co-ordinator, chief referee is Dr Darshan Dakshindas, whereas organising committee members are Dr Mahesh Kriplani, Raju Menon, Naresh Chafekar, Vijay Kamat and Rajeshree Jaiswal.