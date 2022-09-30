St John's drub BCS 4-0

In the third minute, Harshal Soyam drew the first blood. Then in the 13th minute Ujaif Sayyad increased the lead 2-0. In the 11th and 29th minutes, Priyanshu scored two goals to seal the fate of the opponents.

In another match, BVM Shrikrishna Nagar defeated SFS High School 3-2 in tie-breaker. Qidwai High School too edged out St Michael's 3-1 via tie-breaker after playing 1-1 draw in full time. ) St. Vincent Pallotti blanked St. Joseph’s Convent, Fetri 3-0 in tie-breaker. Centre Point School, Katol Road overcame Poddar International 3-1. Laksh Dhulani (5th min), Ryan George (14th min) and , Saket Gajbhiye (20th min scored one goal each for the winners. For Poddar International, Aryan Thakre scored the solitary goal in the 12th minute. Indian Olympiad School beat Delhi Public School, Mihan 1-0. Mohd. Ammar scored the winning goal in the 11th minute. K. John Public School recorded 2-0 win over AnjumanEnglish School. Uday Ingle (9th min) and Ridesh Chaple (21st min) were goal scorers.

In the girls section, SFS School, Nimkheda defeated Jain International 2-0. Samiksha Madankar (5th and 9th min) were goal scorers.

Center Point School, Wardhaman Nagar drubbed BVM Shrikrishna Nagar 4-0. Thanks to Avni Toshaniwal who netted all four goals in the 8th, 14th, 25th and 27th minutes.

Today's fixtures

Girls QF: Mount Carmel Girls High School V/S St. Joseph’s Convent Girls High School at 08:30 AM;

Boys Pre-QF: Sri Guru Harkishan Public School V/S B.V.M., Shrikrishna Nagar at 09:00 AM; Indian Olympiad School V/S K. John Public School, Asoli at 09:45 AM; St. John’s High School V/S Qidwai High School at10:30 AM; St. Vincent Pallotti School V/S Center Point School, Katol Road at11:15 AM; Kids World School V/S Jain International School at 12 noon; BVM Trimurti Nagar V/S Center Point School, Wardhaman Nagar at 12:45 PM; Center Point School, Dhaba V/S NMC MAK Azad School at01:30 PM ; St. Ann’s High School, Khaperkhada V/S B.V.M., Ashti at 02:00 PM