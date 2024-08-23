St Joseph's girls champs

In the title match played on Friday, the girls of both the teams played brilliantly but the goal scored by Anushka Tekade of Joseph Convent in the 11th minute of the match proved to be decisive in the end.

In a hardline match, Centre Point School Wardhmannagar defeated St. Michael's High School 2-0. S. Khurana scored in the third and fifth minutes to give CPS the third place.

CPS Dabha, St Ursula in finals

In the first semi-final of the Under-17 girls category , CPS Dabha defeated St. Vincent Pallotti 3-2 in a tiebreaker. Both teams failed to score a goal during the stipulated time. In the tiebreaker, CPS's Adhya Dwivedi, Saanvi Jaiswal and Junairah Aijaz scored goals while St Vincent Pallotti's Vaibhavi Dhongde and Rachel Jogi were the only ones who could score.

In the second semi-final that went till a tiebreaker, St. Ursula recorded 3-2 win over St. Joseph's Convent. Akshara Sarave, Jyoti Chakate and Vaishnavi Madavi of the winning team were successful in scoring goals while Joseph Convent's Sharvari Walde and Sara Anjum scored goals but they could not prevent their team's defeat.