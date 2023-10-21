St Ursula girls thrash St Jonh's 5-0

St Ursula dominated the proceedings right from the word go. Jyoti Chakhate (1st and 4th minutes) and Akshara Sarve(3rd and 6th min) netted two goals each and they were well supported by Tanushree Paikara who found the net in 19th minute.

In another match, Centre Point School, Wardhmannagar defeated St Joseph's 3-1 vie tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time. In penalty shootout, Diva Rochwani, Samaira Kurana, and Gargi Belsare scored the goal for CPS. For St Joseph's only Minal Gadpaile succeeded in scoring the goal.

Jain International defeated St Vincent Pallotti 3-1 in tie-breaker. Both the teams failed to score during regulation time. As a result a tie-breaker was enforced. For Jain International, Siya Thakral, Vishudhi Jain and Arya Thakre netted the goals. For the opponents, only Chaitali Kahale scored the goal. BVM Trimurti Nagar entered the second round defeating Seva Sadan Saksham School 1-0. Hiral Kamble scored an all-important goal.

Earlier Nagpur rural police headquarter in-charge Pratibha Bharose inaugurated the tournament in the presence of YMCa Nagpur president Niraj Singh and others.

Results (boys)

Nagpur Residential High School bt Mary Poussepin’s Academy 2 -1 in tie-breaker; Narayana Vidyalayam 3 (Shourya Choudhary 7th; Arnav Deshmukh 18th; Ayush Khade 25th) bt St. Xavier’s High School, Hiwri Nagar 0; Center Point School, Dhaba 3 (Aarav Rathod 10th; Mrinmay Bhandare 23rd & 26th) bt School of Scholars, Wanadongri 0.