State jr, youth volleyball tourney from today

Total 32 teams including 16 boys and 16 girls from eight divisional teams will participate in both categories. A total of 64 matches will be played in the morning and evening sessions till January 19 under the guidance of 50 referees.

Organising secretary Sunil Hande said in a press conference held on Wednesday that four teams each from host Nagpur, Amravati, Latur, Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur divisions are participating in the competition. A total of 450 players are participating in the competition. Arrangements for their accommodation and food and that of 100 officials have been made at the venue. Based on the performance in this competition, the team of boys and girls of junior and youth category of Maharashtra will be selected who will represent Maharashtra in the national competition.

The winners of both the categories will be given prizes of 21 000, the runners-up will be given Rs 15, 000 and the third place team will be given Rs 10, 000. Apart from this, individual prizes will also be given.

Maharashtra Volleyball Association president Vijay Dangre, Referee Board chairman P.S. Pant, Co-convener Vishal Lokhande, Saurabh Rokde, Nilesh Matte, Praveen Chilkulwar and others were present at the press conference.