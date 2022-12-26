State Olympics: MBA warns players, officials of action for participation

As per the letter issued by MBA secretary Shatrughna Gokhale to the district units, Maha Basketball Association which is recognised by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) , MBA has not recognised the basketball tournament of State Mini Olympics. If any teams, players and officials play in the said tournament then they will not be allowed to participate in the tournaments conducted or affiliated by Maha Basketball Association. Similarly, such players will not be allowed to participate in the national tournaments recognised by BFI,

When asked the reason behind such action Gokhale said , "We have already asked the Maharashtra Olynmpic Association (MOA) thru a letter (dated August 8, 2022) to give its affiliation to MBA but they neither take any action not given written reply to our letter. Prior to the National Games also, we sent them letter to them but of no use".

Gokhale said in National Games, the state basketball team affiliated with MBA had participated and also won the medal. The BFI in its letter (dated December 2) informed the MOA that no other association but only Maha Basketball Association (MBA) headed by Dr Dhananjay Welukar is affiliated with BFI and also produced required documents to MOA.

Gokhale said," For the benefit of players and officials we repeatedly asked the MOA to give them recognition and also allow the MBA to conduct basketball event during State Mini Olympics but unfortunately the MOA has not given a positive response to our demand", he said.

Meanwhile, MBA has recognised the basketball tournament to be held during Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in the city from January 15 to 21.