Sugat Lade shines for Sai Baba XI

Lade scored 35 runs from 24 balls as Sai Baba XI scored 84 for four in eight overs.

Other notable scorer for Sai Baba was Amit Samsheriya with 10-ball 25. For Dream Team, Aditya Bhoge took two wickets. While chasing Dream Team managed to score 48 for seven in allotted eight overs.

Pavitra Dhote scored 31 runs from 18 balls. For Sai Baba, Lade and Yash Gour took two wickets each.

Lade was declared man of the match. In other match, Dhananjay Acharya continued his rich form with the bat as his 20-ball 43 was cornerstone of Grenadiers’ win over Shahid XI.

Grenadiers posted 99 for seven in eight overs with Acharya slamming five sixes in his 43 runs. Tarun Daroo scored 38. For Shahid XI Ankit Bhujade and Faiyaz Allam took a wicket each. In reply, Shahid XI managed 65 for six in eight overs. Prathnesh Chimtalwar scored 27 from 11 deliveries while Allam scored 123.

For Grenadiers Daroo and Sachin Tiwar took two wickets each.

In another match, Geetai XI recorded a 19 runs win over Taha XI. Geetai XI posted 78 with Jayendra Khaise scoring highest 26 runs. Rahil Akbani took three wickets for Taha XI. In reply, Taha XI scored 59-9 in eight overs. Alriyaz Akbahni scored 19 runs. For Geetai XI, Navjot Singh took three wickets.