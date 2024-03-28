SUTRAA fashion expo begins

SUTRAA has become synonymous with curating exceptional experiences that celebrate India's rich heritage of craftsmanship and design. This year, attendees can expect an unparalleled shopping experience, with over 100 exhibitors showcasing their finest collections.

The exhibition was inaugurated by IMA president Dr. Vandana Kate, Director Satyam Buildcon Pvt. Ld. Neha Shahu, Katthak Visharad Classical Dancer Bhagyashree Dhotree, YTMS NGO . Opinder Kaur Bhasin, Model & Artist Rasika Francis , Rekha Doshi and Ekta Khandar were present on the occasion.

"We are thrilled to bring SUTRAA back to Nagpur, offering our patrons a curated selection of the finest fashion and lifestyle products. This exhibition is not just about shopping it's about celebrating India's diverse cultural heritage and fostering creativity and innovation within the industry." said director of SUTRAA Umesh Madhyan.