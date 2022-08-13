Swaminarayan girls U-17 hockey champ

Swaminarayan School girls won Nehru Cup Inter School Under-17 Hockey Tournament organised by DSO on Saturday. In the final, Swaminarayan School beat Kids World School 3-1 in the tie-breaker. The score was equalised (1-1) during the regulation time.

Kanak waghmare gave an early lead to Swaminarayan in the fifth minute on the pass of Paridhi Jajoo. But in third quarter Sonam Fulwari restored parity in the 35th minute thru field goal.

For Swaminarayan, Kanak Waghmare, Dishita Mool and Janvi Daiyya perfectly scored the goal. For Kids World only Sonam Fulwari succeeded in scoring the goal.

Swaminarayan goalkeeper Kritika Parma saved as many as four penalty strokes. School chairman Harish Kothari, academic head Vishal Sawant, principal Shweta Khandelwal, headmistress Sonali Dange, Jyoti Balapure, Vailesh Unnekar, coach Riyaz Qazi and others have congratulated the girls.