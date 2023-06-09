Swapnil hits ton as NCA win

Batting first NCA piled up a huge total of 269 losing two wickets. Pohade sent rival bowlers on leather hunt and hammered 108. He was well supported by Vedant Digade (79) and Faizal Khan (21).

In reply, Sapphire lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 82. Only Raj Siraswar (22) showed some resistance. For NCA, Anurag Dixit claimed three wickets for 7 runs while Tunna Kumar got three for 25.