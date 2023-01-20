T20 cricket tourney from Jan 25

Addressing a press conference, president, Nagpur City Youth Wing Shailendra Tiwari said that the tournament will be played at Dr Ambedkar College ground and Vasant Nagpur ground.

The tournament will be inaugurated by Salil Deshmukh and Duneshwar Pethe on Jan 25 at 11 am at Vasant Nagar ground. “The winner will get Rs 1,51,000 while the runners-up will get Rs 1,00,000. The entry fee is Rs 30,000. We will be providing dresses to all the teams,” said Tiwari.

Sixteen teams will be divided in four group and toppers from each group will make semis,” he added. Teams from Amravati, Mumbai, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Nagpur will be taking part in the competition. The final will be played on February 8. Santosh SIngh, Manish Gaidhane, Anil Bokade and Vishwajit Singh Sawadia were also present during the press conference.