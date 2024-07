Tanvi wins bronze for Maha in waterpolo

Maharashtra team defeated Bengal 11-3 to win the bronze medal. Tanvi had scored 13 goal for Nagpur in the state-level championship held at Nashik. She is the first swimmer from Nagpur who has clinched medal in waterpolo nationals.

She has been trained under the guidance of AAN secretary Roshan Choudhary, Shourya Karandikar, Shubhankar Thosar, Ironman Shripad Balki, Varun Nijwan, Anand Wel, physio trainer Dr Kevin Agrawal and others.

Maharashtra minister Dr Raje Dharmaraobaba Atram, Rajesh Puri, Sudhir Dive, former corporator Dilip Dive, secretary of Maharashtra Amateur Swimming Association Rajendra Palkar, Wardha DSO Sandip Khobragade, Dr Pravin Lamkhede, Hari Nayar, Rupesh Kahate, school chairman Jignesh Patel, headmistress Shweta Khandelwal, Shailesh Unhekar, physical education teacher Riyaz Quazi and others have wished best luck to Tanvi.