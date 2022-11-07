Team Alumni emerge champions

Team Russell Muscle (Team Alumni) beat the Mavericks (Student Team) in the finale and claimed the trophy. Super Kings team emerged second runners-up. Sahil Mohammed was declared best player of the tournament. Other individual award winners include best batsman (male) Sanket Asre, best batter(female) Vasundhara Thakre, best bowler (male) Shivraj Nirmal and best bowler (female) Anushka Chitaley.

Director CICL and Founding Alumnus Dr SM Rajan and Adv. Ranjan Deshpande distributed the prizes. Dr.Rajan while interacting with the audience walked down his memory lane and shared his nostalgia. He emphasized that games and sports are an integral part of a student’s life and it should be played to enjoy the health and vigour of life. Head of the Department , Dr. (Prof.) H.V. Menon delivered the vote of thanks .