Team Titans reign supreme

In the first double Kandarp Ashar-Piyush Waghani duo defeated Ashish Kumbhare and Raju Barapatre21-17, 21-18. In the second double, Santosh Pande and Shafi Mohammad Qureshi got the better of Raideep Sathe Shrikant Gotmare 21-17, 21-16. In the mixed doubles, Homiyar Dumasia and Madhu Adwani overcame Radhakrishnan Pillai / Anamika Durgpurohit 21-117, 21-16.

Earlier in the semis, Team Hawks beat Team Avengers 4-1 whereas Team Titans beat Tema Falcon 4-1.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of NDBA treasurer Anant Apte in the presence of Jaideep Sathe, Vicky Sadhwnai and tournaemtn referee Aditya Galande.

Prize Distribution was done by the hands of Anant Apte (Treasurer, NDBA), Jaideep Sathe, Vicky Sadwani and tournament referee Aditya Galande.

Result

Final: TEAM HAWKS lost to TEAM TITANS 0-3

MD1: Ashish Kumbhare / Raju R Barapatre lost to Kandarp Ashar / Piyush Waghwani 17-21 18-21

MD2: Jaideep Ram Sathe / Shrikant Gotmare lost to Santosh Pande / Shafi Mohd Qureshi 17-21 16-21; XD: Radhakrishnan Pillai / Anamika Durgpurohit lost to Homiyar Dumasia / Madhu Adwani 17-21 16-21

Semis: TEAM HAWKS beat TEAM AVENGERS 4-1 (MD1: Ashish Kumbhare / Raju R Barapatre beat Prashant Ramdas Kawde / Sandeep A Udapurkar 21-14 21-9; MD2: Jaideep Ram Sathe / Shrikant Gotmare lost to Mahesh P Sarangi / Pinaki Mukherjee 21-10 16-21 12-21; XD: Radhakrishnan Pillai / Anamika Durgpurohit beat Narendra Sawarkar / Priyanka Khedkar 21-11 21-11; MD3: Samir Ranjan Sahoo / Sriramamurthy Cherukuri beat Balkrishna Bhave / Kiran Rangraoji Bhonde 21-10 21-12; MD4: Mangesh Jumde / Pankaj Lanjewar beat Ashutosh Joshi / Tapan Suryawanshi 21-14 20-22 21-15)

TEAM FALCONS lost to TEAM TITANS 1-4 ( MD1: Ajay Bansal / Vishal Chauragade lost to Kandarp Ashar / Piyush Waghwani 13-21 10-21; MD2: Abhijit Deshpande / Jacob George lost to Santosh Pande / Shafi Mohd Qureshi 16-21 9-21; XD: Krishna Dhemre / Rajeshree Hatwar lost to Nitin Thakre / Madhu Adwani 8-21 10-21; MD3: Ishwar Chand / Jitendra Kashinath Gunjate lost to Homiyar Dumasia / Milind Talele 9-21 10-21; MD4: Dhananjay M Patle / Vicky Sadhwani beat Avinashkumar Pagare / Jeetendra Gajwani 21-13 21-15)