Thomas's hat-trick in Aurangabad FC victory

Nagpur, Aug 16

Riding on Thomas Gomes's hat-trick Aurangabad FC blanked Mangalwari Boys3-0 in the ongoing Aai Kusum Sahare Memorial Football Tournament at Reshimbagh ground, here on Tuesday.

Thomas pumped in three goals within a span of ten minutes to ensure a big victory. First in the 35th minute he scored much-awaited goal for Aurangabad FC.Then he netted back to back goals in 44th and 45th minutes to seal the fate of the opponents. In another match, Auranbagad FC defeated Harshita FC 4-1 via tie-breaker.

The score was nil during the regulation time. In penalty shootout, Alex Thomas, Carlos Nala, Rodrix Anthony and Thomas Gomes netted the goals for the winners. For HarshitaFC only Rohit Kathoute and Mohit Kathoute succeeded in scoring the goals.

Roshu Academy pipped Black Boys, Chandannagar 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Ronald Rampure, Rajat Thakur, Simon Rakshe, Raju Verma and Sagar perfectly converted the spot kicks for the winners. For Black Boys, Nageeb Ansari, Eugine Rebelo and Tanmay Dhande scored the goals.

Shree Ganesh FC, TB Ward entered the net round defeating Sky FC, Mecosabagh 1-0. Manish Kanojiya scored the winning goal in the 11th minute.