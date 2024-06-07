Tikona Strikers runners-up

After winning the toss and elected to bat first, Tikona Strikers scored 168 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs lead by brilliant batting display by Pravesh Assudani 33. He was ably supported by Sanket Aasre (22), Vijay Yadav (28) and SF Rezvi (13). (5 balls). While for Devgiri Azar Sheik was best bowler notching up two wickets.

Requiring to make 168 runs in 20 overs Devgiri Emperor life was made miserable with some decent bowling by Sanket Aasre who bowled a hat trick-maiden 17th over and other bowlers, In the fiercy fought match Devgiri won with hard fought last over match, some good contribution came from Shantanu Khenat 74 (45 balls) and Yash Sharma 57 (41 balls). For Tikona Strikers, Vijay Yadav took two wickets while Sanket Aasre got three.

Tikona's Vijay Yadav was adjudged man-of-the series and took away Hero Splendor bike while Pravesh Assudani was named the best fielder. The man -of-the final award was given to Shantanu Khenat while best batsman of tournament award went to to Armaan Sheikh. Mayur More was adjudged as best bowler.