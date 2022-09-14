Top seed Malvika enters 2nd round

Nagpur, Sept 14

Top seed Malvika Bansod entered the women singles second round in BWF International Challenge Badminton Tournament at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur on Wednesday.

Another city shuttler Rohan Gurbani went down fighting to top seed Kiran George 18-21, 115-21 in 32 minutes.

In a one-sided affair Malvika outplayed qualifier Akansha Matte 21-5, 21-4 in just 21 minutes. Initially in the first game, Matte gave some fight to the higher ranked shuttler but then it was all Malvika Bansod show who didn't allow her opponent to score much. '

In other women singles match, junior world number 1 and fourth seed Anupama Upadhyaya got the better of Janani Ananthkumar 21-11, 21-10 in 34 minutes. Sixth seed Ira Sharma broke lino the sweat to overcome the resistance of Medha Shashidharan 21-13, 21-17 in the match that lasted for 28 minutes. Second seed Aakarshi Kashyap eliminated Aadya Variyath 21-15, 21-15 whereas third seed Ashmita Chaliha recorded 21-15, 21-12 win over Nikki Rapria.

Tara Shah recorded an easy 21-4, 21-12 win over Himanshi Rawat to enter the second round. Fifth seed Samiya Imad Farooqui downed Kaoru Sugiyama 22-20, 21-16.

Today the matches were delayed by two and half hours. Therefore all the scheduled mixed doubles matches will be played on Thursday.

After recording a convincing win over her unseeded opponent Malvika said she started with the best of her ability and won the match. “ I have never played with Akansha Matte but I know that she has really done well in junior grand prix. It was really a good start and I will give my best in the every match.”

About the opponents in future matches, Malvika said, “ To be honest I have not seen the draw. All the players are good.”

About home advantage the city shuttler said, “ Home advantage is always there. It is nice to play before our own crowd, support staff and family members which we can't carry to other places”, she said.

On this venue Malvika had earlier won the title in Asian School Games in 2018. Asked about it she said, “ Last time it was good experience. Malaysian and the shutters from other countries were there. The situation is same this time also. I will deliver my best to win the title,” she said.

Malvika's opponent Akansha said that she has been participating in consecutive sixth tournament and has not completely recovered from jaundice.