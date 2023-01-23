U'khand halt Vidarbha winning streak

Riding on Punam Raut and Kanchan Parihar half centuries, Uttarakhand recorded an easy eight wicket victory over Vidarbha.

Earlier, after winning the toss, no batter barring Disha Kasat (51; 87b, 4x4, 6x1) and Vaishnavi Khandkar (54; 106b, 7x4) looked confident in the middle. After losing opener Shivani Dharne (5) in the third over, Disha and Vaishnavi added 100 runs in 179 balls for the second wicket. Uttarakhand key bowlers Mansi Joshi (10-2-28-2) and Ekta Bisht (10-2-21) kept it really tight. The India bowlers shared six wickets between them.

Once Disha got out in the 33rd over, Vidarbha lost the next 8 wickets for 58 runs as the entire middle-order. No.6 Ankita Bhongade (22 off 25b) tried to increase the scoring rate.

Defending 164, Vidarbha sent both the openers back for just 44 runs. However, after the initial 15 overs, Punam (66 n.o; 111b, 3x4) and Kanchan (53 n.o; 93b, 4x4) posted a huge 120 runs partnership to take their side to the destination. They achieved the target scoring 165 for 2 with 34 balls to spare. For Vidarbha, Komal Zanzad and Reena Paul took a wicket each.