Ultra cyclist Samarth creates history

Ultra cyclist Dr Amit Samarth has created history once again by cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 6 days and 23 hours and 39 minutes.

Asia's first longest ultra-cycling race Srinagar to Kanyakumari 3651 kms, recognized by WUCA that is world ultra-cycling association, the highest authority in ultra-cycling events, was flagged off from the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar ( J& K) on March 1 .Divisional Commisioner of Srinagar Vijay Kumar, DIG, CRPF Srinagar Rajesh Singh, DSO, J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Farooq,Divisional Head, Indian Oil, Srinagar, Ashwini Kumar, ultracyclists Dr Hitendra Mahajan and Dr Mahendra Mahajan were also present.

There are 12 solo riders, 1 team of 2 and 3 team of 4’s all from different parts of India. Some who are differently abled riders riding solo all the way from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Already 5 days in to the longest cycling race in Asia from Srinagar to Kanyakumari 3651 kms, the 3 teams of 4 are competing for podium finish. Aurangabad District Cycling Association riders called ADCA Warriors is leading the

by a massive advantage of 300 kms against the Amravati Riders and Maharashtra Police Cycling squad, which is only 100 kms behind Amravati. Dr. Amit Samarth is followed by a fierce competition between differently abled Shubham Das from Nagpur and Mahesh Kini from Mumbai.

The Team ADCA was the First to cross Napgur Time Station 1928 kms from Srinagar on followed by Team Amravati Riders. In solo category, Dr Amit Samarth was 1st to cross Nagpur Time Station on March 4 followed by Mahesh Kini and Shubham Das on Sunday . In the meanwhile DR Amit Samarth was greeted on the way at Deolapar by his fans and staff of Govigyan Anusandhan Kendra, Deolapar.