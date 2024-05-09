Undefeated Team 'B' corner glory

Asked to bat first, Team A were bowled out for 67 in 18.3 overs. They made a horrendous start, losing Dharvi Tembhurne and Anchal Shahu without any run on the board in Arya Jaiswal’s first over. Arya also dismissed Riddhi Naik (7) to finish with splendid figures of 3/8 in her four overs. She was later adjudged the Player of the Match.

Her teammate Saloni Rajput then took over and ran through the Team A innings, picking up four wickets for nine runs.

The experienced Fulmali could only muster 15 runs. Team B had no difficulty whatsoever in chasing down the target. Snehal Maniyar (20), Srishty Wandalwar (21 not out) and Grishma Tatte (15 not out) knocked off the runs for the loss of two wickets in 14.1 overs, just before heavy rains lashed the ground.

V CA secretary Sanjay Badkas and Chairman of Women’s Committee Susheela Chinnayya gave away the trophies to the champion and runners-up teams as well as individual award winners.

Brief scores

Team A: 67 all out in 18.3 overs (Bharti Fulmali 15, Nikita Kolatkar 13; Arya Jaiswal 3/8, Saloni Rajput 4/9)

Team B 71/2 in 14.1 overs (Snehal Maniyar 20, Srishty Wandalwar 21 not out, Grishma Tatte 15 not out)

Result: Team B won by 8 wickets

Player of the Match: Arya Jaiswal

Individual awards

Best Batter: Disha Kasat, Best Bowler: Saloni Rajput, Best Fielder: Ashwini Deshmukh, Best Wicket-keeper: Riddhima Maradwar, Best All-Rounder: Shrushti Nagpure, Best Emerging Player: Sanskruti Sant

Team 'B' road to glory

League matches

Bt Team A by 9 wkts

Beat Team E by 4 runs

Beat Team D by 8 wkts

Beat Team H by 43 runs

Beat Team F by 5 wkts

Beat Team G by 5 wkts

Beat Team C by 16 runs

Final

Beat Team A by 8 wkts