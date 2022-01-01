Vaibhav excels in international chess events

Nagpur, Jan 1

Vaibhav Raut, a second-year B.Com student of City premier College Nagpur and talented chess player from the city Participated first time in three Open International chess tournaments. Vaibhav played very well after the gap of almost two years due to Covid-19 and won cash prize in each tournament and increased ELO rating of 100 points and touched rating of 2200 mark. Total cash prize Vaibhav won is around Rs 50,000 all the three tournaments. The first tournament he played at Barcelona was Barbera Open where Vaibhav scored 5.5 points and gain rating of 21 points and forced tournament top seed GM Perez Mitjans Orelvis of Spain to play a draw with him.

Second tournament Vaibhav played was Elllobregat Open Chess tournament where players from around 40 countries participated mostly GM,IM and higher rated players. Vaibhav forced two International Masters to draw first Minzer Claudio Javier from Argentina and Filip Loan from Rumania. In this tournament Vaibhav gained 28 rating points. Last tournament he played Sunway Sitges International Chess Festival where he won against IM Molina Roberto Junio Brito from Brazil and WIM Caglar Sila turkey and gain 52 rating points. Though Vaibhav playing chess from age of 6 and participated in lots of chess tournaments at the national and local-level he could not participate outside India. Vaibhav three times represented Maharashtra in DSO National Chess tournaments and won two times gold and one time silver medal. He has been coached by Gurpreet Maras and presently getting coaching by GM Swapnil Dhopade. Vaibhav is son of Dr. Jayant Raut, Assistant professor at YCCE, Nagpur and Vrushali Raut, teacher at Narayana Vidyalayam.