Varsity athletics meet from today

More than1300 athletes from four districts namely Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha will participate in various evens that will be conducted on the synthetic track of the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur. Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar will inaugurate the competition in the presence of deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil. Krida Jyot will be led by Rohit Jha, Ashutosh Bavane, Riya Dohatre, Swati Panchbudhe and players will be administered oath by Shadab Pathan and Prajakta Godbole. Last year the overall title was won by SB City College.

The competition includes 100, 200, 400, 1500, 10000 run, discus throw, javelin throw, shot put, long jump, triple jump, steeplechase etc. The winners of the competition will be awarded with medals and the team winners will be awarded with attractive trophies. Nagpur University is celebrating its centenary this year. On the occasion, the winning players will be honoured with medals