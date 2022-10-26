Varsity football trials from Oct 31

October 26, 2022

The trials will be organised from October 31 to November 2 at Nashikrao Tirpude t College of Education, ...

The trials will be organised from October 31 to November 2 at Nashikrao Tirpude t College of Education, Sadar from 8:30 am onwards. For women the trials would e organised from November 9 to 11 at 8:30 am Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, Krida Chowk. For more information, the players should contact Anil Valke or Atul Wankhede.

The players have been asked to attend the selection trials with undertaking letter, 10th class certificate and mark sheet as well as 12th class certificate and mark sheet, previous passed exam mark sheet, Aadhaar card, college identity card m informs director of Physical Education Department of RTMNU Dr Sharad Suryavashi.

