Varsity women kho kho, volleyball teams out

While kho kho championship would be held at Sagar from November 7 to 10, the volleyball meet will be organised at Amravati from October 30 to November 4.

Teams

Kho kho: Yukti Vaidya, Chetna Sawarkar, Yashoda Umathe, Samiksha Gajbe, Ashwini Irkhede (all from Nabira Mahavidyalaya), Pooja Bhalavi, Divya Akre, Sakshi Nandanwar, Ayushi Daware (all from Mahila Mahavidyalaya), Monika Kulukar, IDCPE), Dhanashree Umathe (Jeevan Vikas Thugaodeo), Kajal Barange (RS Mundle), Achal Akre (Kamla Nehru), Dipali Satar (DNC) and Akansha Doke (Tai Golwalkar Science College Ramtek).

Volleyball: Jayashree Thakre, Khushboo Meshram and Rutuja Nilatkar ( (Bar Sheshrao Wankhede Khaparkheda), Suhani Thakre (MB Patel Sakoli), Maithali Jadhav (Institute of Science), Mitali Patil (IDCPE), Vaishnavi Dhoble and Pravina Parse (Haribhau Admane College), Nikita Khobragade (Saibaba College), Shibhangi Bhoyar DNC) and Achal Dani (GS College of Commerce).