VCA to honour Jitesh, Malewar, Ankita, annual award function tomorrow

VCA’s former president Adv Adwait Manohar will preside over the function. The annual function, which is a celebration of the milestones achieved throughout the year by our cricketers, is being held after a gap of three years because of the pandemic.

Apart from awarding the successful teams and outstanding individual performances of last season (2022-23), this year’s function will also recognize the efforts of our local cricketers, who showcased their talent in 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons when the action on the field was heavily curtailed because of various pandemic-related restrictions.

Danish Malewar will receive the best junior cricketer of the year award for playing a starring role in Vidarbha’s U-19 boys’ team which won a double crown in the 2022-23 domestic season. Vidarbha boys won the Vinoo Mankad Trophy as well as the Cooch Behar Trophy organised by the BCCI.

The VCA will felicitate Vidarbha senior men’s team player Jitesh Sharma for his selection in the Indian squad during the T20I home series against Sri Lanka.

The VCA will also felicitate former player Ankita Guha, who is the first woman umpire from Vidarbha to be inducted in the BCCI panel.

Total prize money of Rs.16.5 lacs will be distributed among the winning teams and individual players.