Vedanshu shines in skating contest

The Vidarbha Level Skating Championship was organised by Nagpur District Roller Skating Association under the Skating Association of Maharashtra (SAM).

Vedanshu had participated in the recreational inline category at under 11 year’s age group. The skating championship was held at Dada Ramchand Bakhru, Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, Panchpaoli Nagpur.T

Director Pravin Tiwari and the principal Aruna Rao congratulated the medal winner and coach Amit Meshram for training the students and bringing out their potential.