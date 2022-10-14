Vid colts qualify for pre-QF

Nagpur, Oct 14

Vidarbha recorded 95-run victory thru VJD method over Tripura and qualified for the knockout stage in Vinoo Mankad Under-19 Cricket Tournament at DY Patil Academy in Pune on Friday.

From group C Vidarbha and Rajasthan qualified for the knockouts with 14 points each. Vidarbha will play their pre-quarter against Uttar Pradesh at Trivandrum on October 17.

Batting first Vidarbha scored 256 for eight in 50 overs. After top order collapse at one stage Vidarbha were struggling on 66 for 4 but then wicketkeeper-batsman Rohit Binkar (85, 79b, 3x4, 6x60 and Jagjot (85, 103b, 6x4, 2x6) played sensibly. Rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries they developed healthy partnership and in process both the batsmen completed their half-centuries. Both added 118 run partnership for the fifth wicket. All-rounder Ashis Singh scored 24 in 19 balls hitting two sixes.

in reply, Triupra made 138 for 7 in 46.4 overs when the match was stopped due to rain. Saptajit Das (41), Anandh Bhowmik (34) were main scorers. For Vidarbha, Rajsingh Chavhan (3 for 17) was the main wicket taker. Jagjot and, Gaurav Farde also bowled well and got two each.