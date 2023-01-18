Vid eves off to a winning start

Vidarbha bowlers, led by Komal Zanzad (3/25) and Reena Paul (3/20), restricted Hyderabad to a meagre 112/9 in their allotted 50 overs before their batters chased down the target in 33.4 overs. Shivani Dharne made and unbeaten 64 off 100 balls with eight fours to see her side home in the company of Lakita Inamdar (19 not out). Vidarbha’s next match is against Bihar on Thursday

BRIEF SCORES

Hyderabad 112/9 in 50 ovs (Mamatha 27, Rachana 28 n.o.; Komal Zanzad 3/25, Reena Paul 3/20)

Vidarbha 113/2 in 33.4 overs (Shivani Dharne 64 not out, Latika Inamdar 19 not out)

Vidarbha won by 8 wickets