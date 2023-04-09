Vid record huge win over Odisha

With this win, they have topped Group-C with 30 points. Mohd. Faiz-led Vidarbha had already qualified for the knockouts before this match.

After setting up 303 run target for Odisha, the trio of Vidarbha pacers — Rajsingh Chauhan (3-21), Darmendra Thakur (3-31) and Pratham Maheshwari (2-4) — shared 8 wickets between them as they bundled out Odisha for just 116 runs, thereby registering a huge victory.

Earlier in the morning, Vidarbha resumed the score of 443 for 9. They added 8 runs on the third morning before they were bowled out for 451.

While defending the target, Odisha had lost 5 wickets before they reached 50-run mark and also before the lunch. In the post lunch session Vidarbha took less than an hour to grab remaining 5 wickets.

BRIEF SCORES

Odisha 149 & 116 all out in 36 overs (S Izharuddin 25*; Rajsingh Chauhan 3-21, Darmendra Thakur 3-31 and Pratham Maheshwari 2-4) lost to Vidarbha (overnight 443-9) 451 all out in 116.5 overs (Jagjot Sasan 101, Mohd. Faiz 99, Danish Malewar 72; Ritesh P 2-63) by an innings and 186 runs.