Vid to play 3 matches in first phase of Ranji Trophy

Nagpur, Feb 3

Two-time champion Vidarbha will play three matches in the first phase of Ranji Trophy that will take place from February 10-March.

Four teams each have been divided into eight elite groups while the remaining six form the plate division.

Vidarbha has been placed in group 'D' with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Vidarbha's matches would be played at Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium Rohtak and Gurugram Cricket Ground in Haryana. As per VCA sources, the Vidarbha will leave for the venue on February 10. After that they will go for three-day quarantine. The practice sessions are likely to be held on February 14 and 15. Althogh the BCCI so far has not released the fixtures, it is being speculater tha the actual tournament will kick off on February 16. The tournament will have 64 games in 62 days with the first phase comprising 57 matches and the second stage having seven knock-out games which comprises four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the final.

The elite group matches will be played in Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana and Guwahati. Plate league matches will be held in Kolkata.

Each team from elite group, barring one, will qualify for the quarterfinals. The lowest ranked qualified team from elite group will play plate toppers in the sole pre-quarterfinals.