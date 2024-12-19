Vid U-16 boys lose to Rajasthan

At the ACA Cricket Stadium, Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha were bowled out for 141 in their second innings by Rajasthan on the final day of their three-day Vijay Merchant Trophy match on Thursday. It left Rajasthan 188 runs to get for an outright victory.

Rajasthan achieved the target in 35 overs, losing five wickets to pocket six points from the match.

For Vidarbha, Om Dhotre, once again contributed with the bat (26) and ball (3/51), but it was not enough as Vidarbha let the first innings advantage slip.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings 205 all out in 73.4 overs

Rajasthan 1st innings 159 all out in 57.5 overs

Vidarbha 2nd innings 141 in 67.5 overs (Krish Sonkusre 23, Kaustubh Choudhary 33, Om Dhotre 26)

Rajasthan 2nd innings 188/5 in 35 overs (Rahul 42, Rajat Baghel 33, Aardhya Agarwal 65; Om Dhotre 3/51)

Result: Rajasthan won by 5 wickets