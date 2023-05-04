Vidarbha bowlers dominate day 1,dismiss Odisha on 149

At stumps, Vidarbha made 69 for two with opener Neel Athaley playing on 37 in the company of in-form batsman Danish Malewar (8). Tushar Suryavanshi contributed 17 while wicketkeeper-batsman Rohit Binkar (7) returned to the pavilion cheaply.

Earlier in the morning Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. Their decision proved correct as Odisha lost their wickets at regular intervals and even failed to cross 150-run mark. Thanks to Dharmendra Thakur (3 for 27) and Sayog Bhagwat (3 for 14) who shared six wickets between them. Pace spearhead Rajsingh Chavhan too bowled well and captured 2 for 29.

For Odisha captain Saideep Mohapatra top scored with (44, 103b, 5x4, 1x6). Opener Aashirwad Swain (27), Anshuman Sahoo (20) and Ashutosh Mandi (20 not out) were other scorers.

Brief scores

Odisha (1st innings): 149 all out in 59 overs (Saideep Mohpatra 44, Anshuman Sahoo 20, Ashutosh Mandi 20 not out, Dharmendra Thakur 2 for 37, Sanyog Bhagwat (3 for 14)

Vidarbha (1st innings): 69 for 2 in 25 overs (Neel Athaley 37 batting, Tushar Suryavanshi 17, Swoop Bhuyan 1 for 21, Aditya Jaisingh 1 for 26).