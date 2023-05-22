Vidarbha boys finish runners-up, go down fighting to Rajasthan

Resuming on their overnight score of 223/4, Vidarbha boys added another 42 runs before declaring their second innings on 265/5 in 70 overs with Krish Sonkusre making 73 and Kauthubh Choudhary contributing a quickfire unbeaten 36 off 48 balls.

It left Rajasthan needing 180 runs for an outright victory. Vidarbha’s Manav Wakode dismissed both Rajasthan openers --- Darshan Pachar (15) and Tarun Kumar (12) to raise hopes but Shifan Khan (101, 130b, 4x16, 6x1) and Aaryaman Sharma (52, 86b, 4x6) saw their team home in 44.4 overs without any further loss of wickets.

Vidarbha boys, thus finished runners-up in the tournament.

BRIEF SCORES (At close Day 3)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 153 all out in 56.3 overs

Rajasthan 1st innings: 239 all out in 91.2 overs

Vidarbha 2nd innings: 265/5 decl in 70 overs (Manav Wakode 65, Jayesh Kumbhare 32, Krish Sonkusre 73, Kaustubh Choudhary 36 n.o.)

Rajasthan 2nd innings: 182/2 in 44.4 overs (Shifan Khan 101 n.o., Aaryaman Sharma 52 n.o.)

Result: Rajasthan won by 8 wickets