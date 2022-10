Vidarbha drub Meghalaya by 7 wickets

Nagpur, Oct12

In a low-scoring match, Vidarbha drubbed Meghalaya by seven wickets in Vinoo Mankad Under-19 match at Azam Campus in Pune on Wednesday.

Batting first Meghalaya were bowled out for 57 in 20 overs. Only tailender Raghav (17 not out), opener Mrinal Das (13) and Gavineal Marpna (13) managed to cross the double digit.

For Vidarbha Gaurav Farde (2 for 8), Jagjot (2 for 8) and Ashish Sigh (2 for 15) were the main wicket takers.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target in just 7.5 overs losing three wickets. Tushar Suryavanshi (25, 20b, 2x4, 1x6) and Danish Malewar (23, 16b, 4x4) completed the formalities.