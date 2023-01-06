Vidarbha girls enter QF, thrash Kerala by 8 wickets

In the quarters to be played on December 8 Vidarbha will take on Karnataka. Today Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. They restricted Kerala on 131 for six in 35 overs. Shreya Siju top scored with 39. Urvasi (23), Parvathy Kunjumon (17) were other main scorers. For Vidarbha, Shraddha Nabira (2 for 31) was the main wicket-taker. Left-arm spinner Yashshri Soley and Shreya Lanjewar were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target losing just two wickets in 30.2 overs. Thanks to opening batswoman Ashwini Deshmukkh who played a match-winning knock of 53 in 91 balls hitting four boundariess. She was well supported by Dharvi Tembhurne (30) and Shraddha Nabira (2!).

Brief scores

Kerala : 131 for 6 in 35 overs ( Shreya Siju 39, Urvasi (23), Parvathy Kunjumon 17, Shraddha Nabira 2 for 31, Shreya LAnjewar 1 for 16, Yashshri Soley 1 for 19i)

Vidarbha: 132 for 2 in 30.2 overs (Ashwini Deshmukh 53, Dharvi Tembhurne 30, Shraddha Nabira 21, Theertha Suesh 1 for 24)