Vidarbha girls thrash Karnataka, enter semis

In the semis Vidarbha, who are so far undefeated, will take on Hyderabad on January 10.

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. They restricted Karnataka to 140 for five in 35 overs. Shreya Chavan top scored with (74, 99b, 11x 4). Bhavika Reddy (27) and Rimjhim Shukla (21) were other scorers.

For Vidarbha, Divya Mehta and Yashshti Soley were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Vidarbha convincingly achieved the target in 30.4 overs.Thanks to opening batswoman Ashwini Deshmukh who played a brilliant knock of 76 in 109 balls hitting 12 boundaries. Shraddha Nabira remained unbeaten on (33, 54 b, 1x4) whereas Dharvi Tembhurne contributed 14. For Karnataka, Veda Varshini claimed one wicket conceding 24 runs.

Brief scores

Karnataka: 140 for 5 in 35 overs (Shreya Chavan 74, Bhavika Reddy 27, Rimjhim Shukla 21, Divya Mehta 1 for 18, Yashshri Soley 1 for 30)

Vidarbha: 144 for 1 in 30.4 overs (Ashwini Deshmukh 76*, Shraddha Nabira 33*, Dharvi Tembhurne 14, Veda Vashini 1 for 24)

Result: Vidarbha won by nine wickets