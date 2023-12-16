Vidarbha give apt reply to Goa, Iknoor claims five-wicket haul

In response to Goa's first innings total of 314, Vidarbha made 129 for 2 at stumps. With eight wickets in hand, they were trailing by 185 runs.

Earlier resuming at overnight score of 208 for 4, Goa added 106 runs more before they were all out. Overnight basmen Dishank Misquin (85, 292 b, 8x4, 1x6) and Chittem Jevankumar (88, 185 b, 12x4) frustrated Vidarbha bowlers and made 129 run partnership for the fifth wicket. Finally pacer Maheshwari broke their partnership by castling Jeevanakumar. The wicket keeper batter missed the century by 12 runs. Vidarbha bowler Iknoor Singh then took rest of the five wickets including that of Dishank Misquin who was 15 run short of century. He finished with an impressive figures of 14-6-31-5 whereas Maheshwari got three for 86.

In reply, after losing two quick wickets for 44, Vdarbbha opener Tushar Suryawanshi (68, 113b, 1x4) and Shree Choudhary (43, 55b, 6x4) played sensible and built up a good partnership. They made 85 run unbroken partnership for third wicket.

Brief scores

Goa 1st innings: 314 all out in 142 overs (Chittem Jeevanakumar 88, Dishank Misquin 85, Veer Yadav 69, Iknoor Singh 5 for 31, Pratham Maheshwari 3 for 86)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 129 for 2 in 33 overs (Tushar Suryawanshi 68 batting, Shree Choudhary 43 batting, Pundalik Naik 1 for 23).