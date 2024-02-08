Vidarbha Kesri wrestling from today

BJP district president Sudhakar Kohale will preside over the inaugural function. Former MLA Sudhir Parwe will be the chief guest on the occaison. Shiv Sena East Vidarbha organiser Kiran Pandav, Arjuna awardee Kaka Pawar, Maharashtra Kesri Shivraj Rakshe will grace the occasion.

10 men and 7 women wrestlers from each district of Vidarbha will participate in the event. The prize distribution function will be held on February 11 at 5 pm. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MPs Krupal Tumane, Ranmdas Tadas and Shrikant Shinde will also remain present on the occasion.