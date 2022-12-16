Vidarbha off to a flying start, drub Railways by 194 runs

Resuming at overnight score of 47 for 3, Railways were all out for 278 and faced heavy defeat at the hands of hosts. Tailender Amit Mishra (119, 167b, 14x4, 3x4) scored a century but of no use. Spin duo Akshay Wakhare (4 for 83) and Aditya Sarvate (4 for 94) who took five-wicket haul each in the firstt innings once again spin their web around Railways batsmen and didn't allow them to settle.

Overnight batsman Vivek Singh (21) and Mohammad Saif (38) started the proceedings in the morning.

Singh added just three runs in his overnight score of 18 and became victim of Wakhare. Left-arm orthodox Aditya Sarwate trapped wicket-keeper batsman Upendra Yadav on duck and then in the next over Wakhare gave another jolt of Railways by trapping captain Karn Sharma (1) in front of stumps. Thus Railways lost their six wickets for 63. Yuvraj Singh (26) tried to settle but failed to negotiate Sarwate. When the wickets were tumbling, Mishra held the fort and cracked a century but he didn't receive any support from other ends to draw the math. Akshay Pande contributed 15 whereas Adarsh Singh remained not out of 24.

Faiz Fazal was declared man-of-the-match for scoring centuries in each innings. Vidarbha will play their match against Tripura at VCA Civil Lines from December 20.

Brief scores

Vidarbha First innings:

213 (Faiz Fazal 112, Atharv Taide 43; Karn Sharma 8/38)

Railways first innings:

161 (Vivek Singh 81; A Sarwate 5/53, A Wakhare 5/60)

Vidarbha 2nd innings:

420/8 decl. (Faiz Fazal 103, A Wadkar 130 n.o., A Sarwate 64, A Taide 38)

Railways 2nd innings:

278 all out in 92.2 overs (Amit Mishra 119, Mohammadi Saif 38, Yuvraj Singh 26, Akshay Wakhare 4 for 83, Aditya Sarvate 4 for 94)